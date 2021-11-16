Webinaire : « Launch of the Genetic Resources Strategies for Europe » (en ligne)

Date de rédaction / mise à jour : 16 novembre 2021

The GenRes Bridge project consortium is pleased to announce that the Genetic Resources Strategy for Europe will be launched on 30 November 2021 in Brussels.
During the same event, ECPGR, ERFP and EUFORGEN will present the Plant, Animal and Forest Genetic Resources Strategies for Europe.

The event will be livestreamed to allow all stakeholders and national representatives to attend.

More info will be posted soon.

Date : Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Time : 9:00-13:15 CET (registration opens at 8:30)

Place : Thon Hotel EU, Rue de la Loi 75, Brussels

Please find the link for registration to attend the event on 30 November in streaming (please note that online attendance is subject to approval) : registration form for online attendance.

Preview of the « Genetic Resources Strategy for Europe » 12 November 2021 : the webinar was recorded and you can view it here.

Le mardi 30 novembre 2021 de 08:30 à 13:30
En ligne -

http://www.genresbridge.eu/index.php?id=3097

