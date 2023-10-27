Virtual workshop “Taking action together for a better Seed Law” ! (en ligne)

Arche Noah invite you to the broader virtual workshop “Taking action together for a better Seed Law !”

Since many people were on holiday and/or very busy since when the proposal was published in July by the EU Commission, the focus of the workshop is to empower all participants to understand the basic elements of the proposed law and most importantly how we can get active to improve the proposal in the coming weeks and months.

The workshop will be on Friday, 3rd of November, 13:30 – 17:30. It will take place in English, but we will have simultaneous interpretation for French, Italian and Spanish. Some work in break-out rooms will not have interpretation, this is why we ask you to let us know the languages you can work in in the registration form.

The window of opportunity for influencing the seed law is unfortunately extremely short (see the attachment in Magdalena’s email from last week for details) – but the new law will be the legal framework for our work for the next decades ! Finally, all language versions of the proposed law were published, so you can read them in your preferred language : https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/ALL/?uri=CELEX:52023PC0414

Our goals for the workshop are :

Create a joint understanding of a few crucial legal points in the current proposal – with a focus on empowering everyone to get active to improve the proposal in the coming months

Give an overview of the timeline for the reform, including the windows of opportunity to influence it

Summarise which type of advocacy work has the most impact and when – and how you can join this work

Present the ideas for a public campaign on the reform, show ways to join it, and brainstorm about possible public activities in the coming months

Organisers of the workshop are Arche Noah, the Seed Law Advocacy Group formed under the “Liberating Diversity Together follow up project” (see info below) and the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights.

Here is the link to the registration, please register until October 30th, end of day : https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvdeqppjgpHtW0wtQcGJnNGCho0VNaW7tD#/registration