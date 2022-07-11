Veille juridique Inf’OGM du 4 au 11 juillet 2022

FRANCE

• Journal officiel de la République française

Décret du 4 juillet 2022 relatif à la composition du Gouvernement

Extrait :

Article 1

« Il est mis fin aux fonctions de :

Mme Amélie de MONTCHALIN, ministre de la transition écologique et de la cohésion des territoires ; […] »

Article 2

« Sont nommés ministres :

[...] M. Christophe BÉCHU, ministre de la transition écologique et de la cohésion des territoires ; […] »

Lien : https://www.legifrance.gouv.fr/jorf/id/JORFTEXT000046013941

UNION EUROPÉENNE

• Journal officiel de l’Union européenne

Avis concernant l’entrée en vigueur de l’accord de partenariat sur les relations et la coopération entre l’Union européenne et ses États membres, d’une part, et la Nouvelle-Zélande, d’autre part

JO EU du 8.7.2022, L 183/1

« L’accord de partenariat sur les relations et la coopération entre l’Union européenne et ses États membres, d’une part, et la Nouvelle-Zélande, d’autre part, signé à Bruxelles le 5 octobre 2016 (1), entrera en vigueur le 21 juillet 2022, la procédure prévue à l’article 58, paragraphe 1, de l’accord ayant été achevée à la date du 21 juin 2022. »

(1) JO L 321 du 29.11.2016, p. 3, et JO L 171 du 28.6.2022, p. 1.

Lien JO UE : https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/FR/TXT/?uri=uriserv%3AOJ.L_.2022.183.01.0001.01.FRA&toc=OJ%3AL%3A2022%3A183%3ATOC

Lien (communiqué de presse de la Commission européenne) : https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/fr/ip_22_4158

• Parlement européen

Question parlementaire : organe scientifique consultatif sur la politique agricole

Question E-002320/2022 de Tom Vandenkendelaere (PPE) :

" In its answer to question E-001383/2022, the Commission pointed to the role of the Standing Committee on Agricultural Research (SCAR), which is particularly useful in setting the agenda for agricultural research and advisory services in the EU. However, a scientific consultative body qualified to assess the problems facing agriculture is also needed to advise on responses to current challenges in this sector. Indeed, such expert advice is singularly lacking compared with the work being done by EFSA in the field of food safety.

1. Does the Commission agree that a European scientific advisory body is needed to fill this gap by providing expert guidance in the field of agricultural policy ?

2. Will it proceed to set up such a body ? "

Lien : https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-9-2022-002320_EN.html

INTERNATIONAL

• Organisation européenne des brevets

L’OEB donne des éclaircissements sur la pratique de brevetage des plantes

Communiqué de presse du 8 juillet 2022 :

« A delegation of European Patent Office (EPO) led by Vice-President for International and Legal Affairs, Christoph Ernst, recently held two meetings with representatives of the EuroSeeds Association and of the No Patents On Seeds coalition to discuss the Office’s practice in the field of plant-related inventions and the laws that govern it.

Following a rule change on 1 July 2017, the EPO has adapted its patenting practice and does not grant patents for animals, plants or plant parts obtained exclusively by means of essentially biological processes. In 2020, the EPO’s highest judicial authority, the Enlarged Board of Appeal, stated that this new rule cannot have a retroactive effect for applications filed before or oppositions on patents granted before its entry into force, i.e. 1 July 2017. In line with the Board’s opinion, the EPO continues to grant patents for European patent applications filed before 1 July 2017 relating to animals, plants and plant parts obtained exclusively by essentially biological processes.

For applications filed after 1 July 2017, the EPO will either refuse patents on such living matter obtained by essentially biological methods ; or will ensure with a " disclaimer " that the protected subject-matter does not extend to plants obtained by essentially biological processes.

The EPO’s law and practice are also in line with the EU Directive 98/44/EC on the Legal Protection of Biotechnological Inventions that was taken over into the EPC in 1999. Both the EPC and the Directive stipulate that plants produced by technical methods such as genetic engineering are patentable.

Beyond information provided to its member states and EU bodies such as the European Commission and the Community Plant Variety Office, the EPO regularly holds exchanges with stakeholder groups such as NGOs and representatives of the plant breeding sector. As an international public service organisation, the EPO is committed to an open, constructive dialogue with patent system users and to sharing information on its work with all interested parties. »

Lien : https://www.epo.org/news-events/news/2022/20220708_fr.html

• Organisation mondiale de la propriété intellectuelle

Assemblée générale de l’OMPI du 14 au 22 juillet 2022

Du 14 au 22 juillet 2022 se tiendra l’Assemblée générale de l’Organisation mondiale de la propriété intellectuelle (OMPI). A l’occasion de cette réunion, l’Assemblée générale examinera un rapport du Comité intergouvernemental de la propriété intellectuelle relative aux ressources génétiques, aux savoirs traditionnels et au folklore (IGC) sur l’état d’avancement de ses travaux et contenant les versions les plus récentes des textes disponibles.

Pour rappel, l’Assemblée générale de l’OMPI a donné mandat à l’IGC de mener des travaux en vue de parvenir à un accord sur un ou plusieurs instruments juridiques internationaux, sans préjuger de la nature du ou des résultats, relatifs à la propriété intellectuelle, propres à garantir une protection équilibrée et effective des ressources génétiques, des savoirs traditionnels et des expressions culturelles traditionnelles.

Lien (ordre du jour Assemblée générale de l’OMPI) : https://www.wipo.int/edocs/mdocs/govbody/fr/a_63/a_63_4.pdf

Lien (rapport de l’IGC) : https://www.wipo.int/edocs/mdocs/govbody/fr/wo_ga_55/wo_ga_55_6.pdf