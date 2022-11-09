The Commission has announced a new legislative proposal for the second quarter of 2023, which may exempt certain GMOs obtained from CRISPR-Cas and similar so-called ‘New Genomic Techniques’ from the present level of risk assessment, traceability and labelling. What would be the consequences of such a deregulation on environmental and consumer protection and on the GMO-free production chain in Europe ? What about labelling and the right to know ? What about science and precaution ?

In its Berlin Declaration 2018, the 9th Conference of GMO-free Regions stated : « We want to emphasize that – in line with the ruling by the European Court of Justice – the regulation of all GMOs and methods for genetic engineering are subject to precautionary risk assessment and transparent approval procedures as well as labelling and traceability obligations under GMO legislation ».

The event brings together representatives of GMO-free Regions, scientists, farmers, producers, retailers and consumers as well as NGOs, civil servants, and politicians to scrutinize the proposal and take a stand.

Programme

Preliminary Program

Welcome & Introduction

Martin Häusling, MEP, Greens/EFA

Benny Haerlin, Save Our Seeds

Part 1 - SCIENCE

What is the state of the scientific debate about risk assessment, management and traceability of older and newer genetic engineering technologies ? What is the context of sustainable technologies for the food and agricultural transformation ?

Margret Engelhard, German Federal Agency for Nature Protection

Eva Gelinsky, Member of the Swiss Federal Ethics Committee on Non-Human Biotechnology ECNH

Christoph Then, Testbiotech

Part 2 - ECONOMY

What is the present and what might be the future situation and economic impact of GMO production and regulation on conventional and organic non-GM production, processing, trade, retail and consumption ?

Heike Moldenhauer, ENGA, European Non-GMO Industry Association

Jan Plagge, president of IFOAM EU and Bioland Germany

Fabrizio Fabbri, European Community of Consumer Co-operatives

Jörg Rohwedder, Foodwatch International

Tia Loftsgard, Canadian Organic Trade Association

Part 3 - POLITICS

What are the political options regarding the EU Commissions proposal to overhaul the present GMO legislation ? How to ensure transparency, precaution and socio-ecological transformation ?

Claire Bury, EU Commission, Deputy Director General DG Sante

Benoît Biteau MEP

Sarah Wiener MEP

Maria Arena MEP

Thomas Waitz MEP

Rosa d’Amato, MEP

Michele Rivasi, MEP

Silke Malorny, State of Hesse (GMO Free Regions network)

Mute Schimpf, Friends of the Earth Europe

Ainar Bartmann, Nordic GMO Network

Pat Thomas, Beyond GM UK

Nina Holland, Corporate Europe Observatory

RECEPTION & Standing Snacks

Information and contact

Participation : in person or via livestream (same registration link). The link to the livestream will become available a day before the event. Registrations possible until the 10th of November

Location : Brussels, European Parliament (exact room will be shared a few days before the event via e-mail to registered participants)

Translations : English, French, German, Italian

Please click here to register.

For further information : www.gmo-free-regions.org or contact : contact@gmo-free-regions.org

For help regarding the registration : events@organicseurope.bio