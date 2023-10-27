Fourth Joint Aarhus Convention/Convention on Biological Diversity (Genève, Suisse)

« The Round table aims to build countries’ capacities through sharing knowledge, experiences and lessons learned in promoting public awareness, education, access to information, public participation and access to justice regarding LMOs/GMOs and to make suggestions for future action at the national, regional and international levels.

The meeting will feature a training session on procedures and practice on access to justice related to LMOs/GMOs. Representatives of judiciary, judicial training institutions and other independent review bodies are encouraged to attend this session at least remotely ».