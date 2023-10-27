Fourth Joint Aarhus Convention/Convention on Biological Diversity (Genève, Suisse)

Date de rédaction / mise à jour : 25 octobre 2023

Fourth Joint Aarhus Convention and Convention on Biological Diversity Roundtable on Public Awareness, Education, Access to Information, Public Participation and Access to Justice regarding Living Modified Organisms/Genetically Modified Organisms (Geneva, 11-12 December 2023).

« The Round table aims to build countries’ capacities through sharing knowledge, experiences and lessons learned in promoting public awareness, education, access to information, public participation and access to justice regarding LMOs/GMOs and to make suggestions for future action at the national, regional and international levels.

The meeting will feature a training session on procedures and practice on access to justice related to LMOs/GMOs. Representatives of judiciary, judicial training institutions and other independent review bodies are encouraged to attend this session at least remotely ».

Informations pratiques

du lundi 11 décembre 2023 au mardi 12 décembre 2023
Salle V, Palais des Nations -

8, Avenue de la Paix
1211 Geneva
Switzerland


