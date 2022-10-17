EU - Webinar CPVO Coop : « The impact of protected new plant varieties in the European Union market » (en ligne)

Date de rédaction / mise à jour : 17 octobre 2022

Innovation in the field of plant breeding and the creation of new plant varieties contribute to increasing the availability of nutritious and affordable food for a growing population.
The webinar will be focused on the results of the study of the EUIPO Observatory on the quantification of the economic contribution in the European Union of the Plant Variety Rights system.
6 December 2022, 10h30. Online. Register here.

Practical information

When
Tuesday 6 December 2022, 10:30 CET
Where
Online
Livestream
Starts on Tuesday 6 December 2022, 10:30 CET
Languages
English
Organisers
European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency
Number of seats
1000
Entrance fee
This Webinar is offered free of charge

Description

Host : European IP Helpdesk & CPVO

Level of Expertise : Intermediate

Innovation in the field of plant breeding and the creation of new plant varieties contribute to increasing the availability of nutritious and affordable food for a growing population. It can also be an excellent business opportunity for European and foreign undertakings, including small and medium enterprises.

The EUIPO Observatory, in collaboration with the Community Plant variety Office carried out a study quantifying the economic contribution in the European Union of the Plant Variety Rights system. While this study is comparable to the other Observatory studies focusing on the economic contributions of the various IP rights, it considers specific aspects of agriculture and horticulture, such as the contribution of the PVR system to the global competitiveness of the EU agriculture and horticulture sectors. The webinar will be focused on the results of the study.

Learning objectives :

  • The economic contribution of Plant Variety Rights in the European Union.
  • Plant Variety Rights and the European Commission’s policy objectives : Green Deal, Biodiversity, Farm to Fork and R&D strategies.
  • Benefits for innovators.
  • Benefit for society, especially on growers and environmental goals.

Duration : 60 minutes (presentation) + 15 minutes (Q&As)

Contacts

Name
European IP Heldpesk Training Team
Organisation
European IP Heldpesk
Email
training@iprhelpdesk.eu

Informations pratiques

Le mardi 6 décembre 2022 de 10:30 à 11:45
En ligne -
Innovation Principe d’innovation Union européenne

