Ecole d'été (en anglais) pour jeunes chercheurs/obtenteurs de semences en AB (Toscane, Italie)

Date de rédaction / mise à jour : 20 avril 2022

ECO-PB, with Rete Semi Rurali and Engagement.Biobreeding project, is organising a summer school in Tuscany. The event will take place in Florence and the surrounding area from 1 to 4 June 2022. The main objective of the workshop is to create a vibrant network of young breeders supported by experienced organic breeding mentors to create a fruitful exchange and inspiration for the next generation of organic breeders.

ECO-PB is happy to invite you to a summer school in Tuscany with young breeder – mentor workshops. The trip will take place on 1-4 June (arrival on 1 June, activities on 2-3 June, departure on 4 June).

Participants will have time to get to know RSR headquarters, discuss together in workshops, visit farms and research stations around the topic of organic breeding, and explore Florence and surroundings. And all this in the company of experts and potential mentors in cereal and vegetable breeding. You can find here our draft programme.

PDF - 180.4 ko

The participation to the event is for free (limited number of places, first comes first served rule, priority to 1 participant for organisation). The invitation includes a 3-night accommodation in double rooms, meals on day 2-3 (breakfast on day 4), shuttle bus to farm visits and a travel allowance of max. 200€ per person. It is possible to have a single room with surcharge of 100€.

The number of participants is limited. So please let us know by 3 May the latest. We will create a waiting list in case the registrations will exceed the available number of places for participants (3 from Italy and 15 from other countries in Europe). To register, please fill out the following form and send your CV to Kaja (kaja.gutzen@fibl.org). If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Kaja (kaja.gutzen@fibl.org).

Registration form : https://survey.fibl.org/index.php/194922?lang=en

du mercredi 1er juin 2022 au samedi 4 juin 2022
Toscane (Italie)

différents lieux (voir programme)

