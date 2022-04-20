Ecole d’été (en anglais) pour jeunes chercheurs/obtenteurs de semences en AB (Toscane, Italie)

ECO-PB is happy to invite you to a summer school in Tuscany with young breeder – mentor workshops. The trip will take place on 1-4 June (arrival on 1 June, activities on 2-3 June, departure on 4 June).

Participants will have time to get to know RSR headquarters, discuss together in workshops, visit farms and research stations around the topic of organic breeding, and explore Florence and surroundings. And all this in the company of experts and potential mentors in cereal and vegetable breeding. You can find here our draft programme.

The participation to the event is for free (limited number of places, first comes first served rule, priority to 1 participant for organisation). The invitation includes a 3-night accommodation in double rooms, meals on day 2-3 (breakfast on day 4), shuttle bus to farm visits and a travel allowance of max. 200€ per person. It is possible to have a single room with surcharge of 100€.

The number of participants is limited. So please let us know by 3 May the latest. We will create a waiting list in case the registrations will exceed the available number of places for participants (3 from Italy and 15 from other countries in Europe). To register, please fill out the following form and send your CV to Kaja (kaja.gutzen@fibl.org). If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Kaja (kaja.gutzen@fibl.org).

Registration form : https://survey.fibl.org/index.php/194922?lang=en