Consultation publique sur un avis concernant l’évaluation des risques du maïs génétiquement modifié MIR162 (Union européenne)

version PDF
par
Date de rédaction / mise à jour : 30 septembre 2022

Le 22 septembre 2022, l’Autorité européenne de sécurité des aliments (AESA) a rendu son avis dans le cadre de la procédure de demande de renouvellement de l’autorisation de mise sur le marché du maïs génétiquement modifié MIR162 (demande EFSA-GMO-RX-025).
Une période de consultation publique sur l’avis de l’AESA est ouverte jusqu’au 22 octobre 2022.

Before a GMO can be approved, the public has 30 days to comment :

After the consultation, the Commission sends the comments received for the applications submitted under Directive 2001/18/EC directly to the lead competent authority for analysis. Scientific comments received for the applications submitted under Regulation (EC) 1829/2003 are sent to EFSA who checks their impact on the EFSA scientific opinion.

Maize MIR162

Scientific Opinion on the Assessment of genetically modified maize MIR162for renewal authorisation under Regulation (EC)No 1829/2003 (application EFSA-GMO-RX-025).

Informations pratiques

Le jeudi 22 septembre 2022
En ligne -
Commission européenne Maïs Union européenne

Partager
Vous avez aimé cet article ?
Soutenez-nous !