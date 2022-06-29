Consultation publique : « demande de renouvellement de l’autorisation de mise sur le marché d’un OGM » (en ligne)

version PDF
par
Date de rédaction / mise à jour : 29 juin 2022

Le 20 juin 2022, l’Autorité européenne de sécurité des aliments (AESA) a rendu son avis sur la demande de renouvellement de l’autorisation de mise sur le marché du soja génétiquement modifié A5547-127, en application du règlement (CE) n°1829/2003.
Une période de consultation publique sur l’avis de l’AESA est ouverte jusqu’au 24 juillet 2022.

Before a GMO can be approved, the public has 30 days to comment :
- on the summary of the applications submitted under Directive 2001/18/EC.
- on the risk assessment done by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for applications submitted under Regulation (EC) 1829/2003 (see below).

After the consultation, the Commission sends the comments received for the applications submitted under Directive 2001/18/EC directly to the lead competent authority for analysis. Scientific comments received for the applications submitted under Regulation (EC) 1829/2003 are sent to EFSA who checks their impact on the EFSA scientific opinion.

Open Consultations

Soybean A5547-127

Assessment of genetically modified soybean A5547-127 for renewal under Regulation (EC) No 1829/2003 (application EFSA-GMO-RX-020).

Informations pratiques

du lundi 20 juin 2022 au dimanche 24 juillet 2022
Site internet de la Commission européenne -

https://ec.europa.eu/food/plants/genetically-modified-organisms/public-consultations_fr

Autorisation Soja Union européenne

