Before a GMO can be approved, the public has 30 days to comment :

on the summary of the applications submitted under Directive 2001/18/EC.

on the risk assessment done by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for applications submitted under Regulation (EC) 1829/2003 (see below).

After the consultation, the Commission sends the comments received for the applications submitted under Directive 2001/18/EC directly to the lead competent authority for analysis. Scientific comments received for the applications submitted under Regulation (EC) 1829/2003 are sent to EFSA who checks their impact on the EFSA scientific opinion.

Open Consultations

Soybean A5547-127

Assessment of genetically modified soybean A5547-127 for renewal under Regulation (EC) No 1829/2003 (application EFSA-GMO-RX-020).