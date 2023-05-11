Conference with Vandana Shiva (Brussels)

« Ten years after her last visit to Belgium, Vandana Shiva returns to Brussels. This world-famous Indian environmental activist has dedicated her life to the promotion of sustainable agriculture and the protection of biodiversity for over 40 years.

As the European Commission prepares two crucial legislative proposals for the future of our agriculture, and at a time when genetic modification techniques have evolved considerably, many experts around the world wonder what those transformations mean for our health, rights and food.

Dr Vandana Shiva is the founder of the Navdanya Foundation, a movement dedicated to the protection of biodiversity and traditional seed varieties, as well as the promotion and dissemination of organic agriculture. Simultaneously a teacher, lecturer, writer, activist, philosopher of science, ecologist and feminist, her struggles and successes have earned her recognition as one of the seven most powerful women in the world (Forbes Magazine, 2010). In 1993, she was awarded the Alternative Nobel Prize “for placing women and ecology at the heart of modern speech”.

On May 15, she will do us the honour of her presence in the magnificent hall "Studio 4" of the Flagey Cultural Center to speak on these hot topics. From the new generation of GMOs to the marketing of seeds, Vandana Shiva will deliver her vision of a desirable future, taking care of the Planet and its inhabitants. Her speech will be followed by an talk with a panel of speakers. »

Moderated by Aurèle Destrée, co-founder of the Schumacher Sprouts Belgium, the panel is composed of :

Vandana Shiva ;

Marie Toussaint, MEP Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance, militant jurist founder and former president of the association Notre affaire à tous ;

Blanche Magarinos-Rey, lawyer specialised in environmental law, founder of the Artemisia project.

This conference takes place in a particular context

« On the one hand, it comes ten years after the EU failed to pass a reform on the seed trade and farmers’ access to agricultural biodiversity. This key Issue is now finally back on the table of the European legislator.

Furthermore, in 2018, the European Court of Justice reaffirmed the need to submit genetically modified organisms (GMOs, intended for animal or human consumption) to a health and environmental assessment and provide transparent information to consumers. Since then, the seed and agrochemical industry and some European governments have been lobbying for these basic requirements to be softened.

The European Commission is about to give in to these demands in a context where genetic modification techniques have considerably evolved and now seem to be within everyone’s reach. On 7 June, two legislative proposals of essential importance for the future of European agriculture and food will be published.

Vandana Shiva’s powerful and visionary speech, combining sharp intellectual research and courageous activism, appears as a compass in the middle of the storm. A fascinating evening not to be missed. »

The program

6:30 p.m. : Opening of the venue

7 p.m. : Lecture by Vandana Shiva

8 p.m. : Round table with two other speakers

8:30 p.m. : Questions and answers with the public

9 p.m. : Informal discussions in the bar area

Practical details

Date : Monday, May 15, 2023

Hours : 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Address : Flagey, Place Sainte-Croix, 1050 Brussels

Access by tram and bus : lines 81, 38, 59, 60, 71, N09, N10

Hosted by

The conference is hosted by Artemisia aisbl, with the precious help of the Navdanya association and a set of Belgian and European partners, including Terre et Conscience, ARC2020, Réseau Meuse-Rhin-Moselle, the Oikos think tank, European Coordination Let’s Liberate Diversity !, Nature & Progrès Belgique, the Imagine, Demain le monde magazine, the Beyond Growth 2023 Conference.