Conference : PATENTS AND NEW GENOMIC TECHNIQUES - DO NOT RISK THE FUTURE OF OUR SEEDS ! (Bruxelles ou en ligne)

Date de rédaction / mise à jour : 30 juin 2023

No patents on seeds ! is organising a conference at the European Parliament together with the Greens on 6 July (15:00 - 18:00) about patents on seeds and new GMO.

« The agricultural biotechnology industry is lobbying hard to exclude plants derived from ‘new genomic techniques’ from the EU’s GMO law, which requires traceability and consumer labelling of these products. The industry is filing more and more patent applications for such plants. At the same time, it is also working to expand the scope of patents to conventionally bred plants.

If these efforts are successful, the EU will see a surge of patented seeds, including both genetically engineered and conventional seeds. This would have severe consequences for breeders, farmers, food producers and consumers. Our conference will provide new information on recent patent applications and discuss the potential impacts of patented seeds on EU plant breeding, farming and consumers. »

This event is co-hosted by Green/EFA MEPs Martin Häusling, Sarah Wiener, Thomas Waitz and Benoit Biteau together with No Patents on Seeds.

Programme :

Part I New Genomic Techniques

  • Presentation of a new report "The possible deregulation of certain GMOs in the EU : What would the implications be ?" - Dr. Adrian Ely University of Sussex
  • Panel discussion :
    Claire Bury General Director DG SANTE, Nina Holland (CEO), Dr. Christoph Then (Testbiotech), Dr. Adrian Ely (author of the Green study), Alessandra Turco (via campesina) Martin Häusling (Green/EFA) ; Eugenia Rodríguez Palop (The Left tbc)

Moderation : Benny Haerlin

Part II Patents

  • Dagmar Urban Arche Noah - Presenting the report of No Patents on Seeds : "The future of plant breeding is under threat in Europe - Current interpretation of patent law is insufficient to stop patents on conventional breeding”.
  • Dr. Christoph Then (Testbiotech) - Presenting recent findings from CRISPR patents.
  • Panel discussion :
    Green MEP, Vytenis Semeta DG Growth, Maria Arena (S&D), Dagmar Urban (Arche Noah), Frans Carree (De Bolster), Eric Gall (IFOAM).

Moderation : Johanna Eckhardt

Closing words

Registration

https://www.greens-efa.eu/en/article/event/patents-and-new-genomic-techniques

Contact Person

Franziska Achterberg

Venue

European Parliament
60 Rue Wiertz
1047 Brussels

Informations pratiques

Le jeudi 6 juillet 2023 de 15:00 à 18:00
Parlement européen (Bruxelles) ou en ligne -

OGM non transgénique Brevetabilité Associations / ONG Parti politique Union européenne Belgique

