Seeds of Europe : giving a voice to small producers

The event is due to start at 7PM. Participants must register (link below). If you do not have a badge and need an accreditation to enter the European Parliament, make sure you arrive early enough to allow time for security checks and coordination.

This event will be broadcast live via this link, with interpretation from English to German and French. Don’t forget to register as well, by ticking the « online participation » option so you’ll receive all necessary information by email when the time comes.

Speeches and debates will also be translated on site into French, English and German.

PROGRAMME UPDATES

19:00 : opening words by MEPs Tilly Metz and Martin Haüsling.



19:05 : screening of the documentary « Seeds of Europe » directed by Lennard Kleinschmidt and Lotta Schwenkert, spotlighting the work and legal demands of artisan seeds producers from Ireland, Luxembourg, France, Italy, Austria and the Czech Republic.

19:40 : presentation of the Commission’s proposal to reform the EU seed marketing law.

19:45 : panel discussion with Frank Adams, artisan seed producer and co-founder of the SEED Luxemburg network, Magdalena Prieler, policy officer of the citizen seed conservation association Arche Noah, Christophe Golay, researcher at the Geneva Acedemy specialising in the right to food and the right to seeds, Blanche Magarinos-Rey, legal expert on the EU legislation for the marketing of seeds, Chloé Mathurin from La Via Campesina, as well as Green MEPs Benoît Biteau and Claude Gruffat.

20:30 : Q&A and closing by MEP Sarah Wiener

FURTHER INFORMATION

We are pleased to announce that those lucky enough to be present in person at the EP will enjoy a tasting of traditional Geuze beer produced by the 3 Fonteinen Brewerij from ancient varieties of cereals grown in Belgium (more info here), as well as a tasting of artisanal bread from the bakers of the Belgian network Au Coeur du Pain (more info here).

A slightly more sensitive way of winning political attention and support for the transition to seed-growing practices that promote ecology, short supply chains and the pleasure of eating !

REGISTRATION HERE