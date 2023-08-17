Biodiversity withstanding agriculture

This diagnosis of the causes of the extinction of species is now generally shared, and reducing inputs is one of the objectives for saving biodiversity. But solutions differ. Broadly speaking, there are two visions of the world : accelerating the artificialisation of living things by relying on the triptych « genetics, robotics and digital technology », or working in liaison with eco-socio-systems by developing a peasant agro-ecology [2].

The first part of this issue looks at the international legislative framework, with the Convention on Biodiversity and the Seeds Treaty (Tirpaa, see p.8-9). European and French examples are also discussed [3]. The role of intellectual property in the decline of biodiversity is also described [4].

The second part is devoted to testimonies from farmers organised within La Via Campesina and the Réseau Semences Paysannes (Farmers’ Seeds Network) [5]. Their aim is to create a more favourable legislative framework to save this biodiversity, in particular through the Declaration on the Rights of Peasants [6]. The fight against the appropriation of cultivated biodiversity by agro-industrial and biotechnology giants also plays a large part in these farmers’ struggles, so that they can develop their own seed systems [7].