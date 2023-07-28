The provisional programme, with heading : Organic innovating sustainable food systems. Challenges for organic : producers, market, consumption & innovation is available to view online in both Spanish and English.
Registration is open and discounted member fees are available. The networking dinner and the excursion need to be booked separately.
17th IFOAM European Organic Congress 2023 (Cordoba, Spain)
IFOAM Organics Europe & Ecovalia organize the 17th edition of the European Organic Congress (EOC) which will take place on 26-28 September in Córdoba, Spain, organised in the context of Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
Informations pratiques
du mardi 26 septembre 2023 au jeudi 28 septembre 2023