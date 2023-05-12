12th Let’s Liberate Diversity ! Forum (Ireland)

« Citizens, farmers, technicians, seed savers, seed networks, researchers, organic farming associations and NGOs will meet to encourage, develop and promote the dynamic management of cultivated biodiversity on farms and gardens, for the food security of the future !

The program will include various social events, workshops, webinars, participatory activities, farmer’s markets, and more, with a wide selection of topics related to seed policy and legislation, food and seed systems, food policies and dynamic seed management. Agrobiodiversity must be used and only in this way will we be able to ensure its conservation and preservation for the future !

You are really welcome, and don’t forget to bring your own seeds, for Europe’s seed exchange ! »

Organizers :

European Coordination Let’s Liberate Diversity !

Email : info@liberatediversity.org

Website : https://liberatediversity.org

Irish Seed Savers Association

Email : info@irishseedsavers.ie

Website : https://irishseedsavers.ie