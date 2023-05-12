12th Let’s Liberate Diversity ! Forum (Ireland)

version PDF
par
Date de rédaction / mise à jour : 12 mai 2023

The European Coordination and Irish Seed Savers Association invite you to participate in 3 days of Forum to gather, exchange, and learn together about cultivated diversity and dynamic seed management. 26/27/28th October 2023, Ireland.

« Citizens, farmers, technicians, seed savers, seed networks, researchers, organic farming associations and NGOs will meet to encourage, develop and promote the dynamic management of cultivated biodiversity on farms and gardens, for the food security of the future !

The program will include various social events, workshops, webinars, participatory activities, farmer’s markets, and more, with a wide selection of topics related to seed policy and legislation, food and seed systems, food policies and dynamic seed management. Agrobiodiversity must be used and only in this way will we be able to ensure its conservation and preservation for the future !

You are really welcome, and don’t forget to bring your own seeds, for Europe’s seed exchange ! »

Organizers :
- European Coordination Let’s Liberate Diversity !
Email : info@liberatediversity.org
Website : https://liberatediversity.org

- Irish Seed Savers Association
Email : info@irishseedsavers.ie
Website : https://irishseedsavers.ie

Informations pratiques

du jeudi 26 octobre 2023 au samedi 28 octobre 2023
Irlande -
Semence Associations / ONG Biodiversité cultivée Semence paysanne Irlande

Partager
Vous avez aimé cet article ?
Soutenez-nous !

FAQ

Comment les semences sont-elles contrôlées et certifiées en France ?
Qu’est-ce qu’une variété distincte, homogène et stable ?
Qu’est-ce que le Certificat d’Obtention Végétale (COV) ?

Dossiers

INTERNATIONAL - Qui gère la numérisation des ressources génétiques ?
Coévoluer avec la nature ou la reprogrammer ?

Publications

OGM, brevets, monopoles sur les semences : résistances et propositions d’alternatives (...)

Actualités

Le CTPS veut croire aux promesses des « nouveaux OGM »
Jabal : un blé non-OGM plus résistant à la sécheresse
OGM : un pas de plus dans la perte d’autonomie des éleveurs
Commercialisation des semences : défendre des droits paysans
Commerce de semences : une offre élargie pour les paysans bio

FAQ

Comment les semences sont-elles contrôlées et certifiées en France ?
Qu’est-ce qu’une variété distincte, homogène et stable ?
Qu’est-ce que le Certificat d’Obtention Végétale (COV) ?
Qu’est-ce que le catalogue officiel des espèces et des variétés en France et en Europe (...)

DOSSIER

Semences dans la tourmente

Vidéos

Pourquoi la notion de « ressource génétique » est-elle problématique ?

Textes juridiques

Veille juridique Inf’OGM du 24 avril au 2 mai 2023
Veille juridique Inf’OGM du 20 au 27 mars 2023

Entretiens

Une biodiversité préservée augmente les rendements
Un petit semencier confronté aux brevets
Boutique Alert'OGM