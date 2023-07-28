10th GMO-Free Europe Conference (Brussels)

« Will certain results of gene editing methods such as CRISPR-Cas soon no longer be regulated, traceable and labelled as Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and exempted from present European GMO legislation ? The European Commission’s proposed legislation on “new techniques in biotechnology” gives rise to such concern. The 10th European GMO Free conference aims to examine this proposal as the European Council and the Parliament start working on it. We will look for joint reactions and steps forward on this issue.

We call upon the whole community of critical politicians, scientists, farmers, NGOs, businesses and institutions to join an exchange of their views and strategies on the political debate and decision making process in Brussels and the capitals of Europe.

The Conference will consist of internal meetings and working groups on 6th and 7th of September and a public session on Thursday 7th of September at the European Parliament hosted by the Green Group. An Organising Committee is presently preparing the detailed agenda. Registration and the preliminary program will soon be available here ».

Suggestions and contributions are welcome.

Link : https://www.gmo-free-regions.org/?fbclid=IwAR1pxeFYOjX4M-a69YJHCDBro4w4X2pDAgciL4ypgXa9YThdBpFwwFgsp8c